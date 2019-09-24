Dr. Shalini Vijaykumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vijaykumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shalini Vijaykumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shalini Vijaykumar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Paoli, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Paoli Hospital.
Pinnacle Ent Associates Head & Neck Division - Paoli11 Industrial Blvd Ste 202, Paoli, PA 19301 Directions (610) 251-0300
- Paoli Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She’s been great with my care. She very involved with understanding how the disease affects my body. Compared to my last endocrinologist, she is awesome
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1881827053
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Vijaykumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vijaykumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vijaykumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vijaykumar has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vijaykumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vijaykumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vijaykumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vijaykumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vijaykumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.