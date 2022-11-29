Dr. Shalini Varshney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varshney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shalini Varshney, MD
Overview
Dr. Shalini Varshney, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Herndon, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from J N Med College Aligarh Muslim University Aligarh Up India|J N Med College Aligarh Muslim University Aligarh Up India|Jawaharlal Institute|Jawaharlal Institute and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.

Locations
Saheli OBGYN131 Elden St Ste 308, Herndon, VA 20170 Directions (571) 470-7608
Saheli OBGYN24805 Pinebrook Rd Ste 101, Chantilly, VA 20152 Directions (571) 517-6942
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a total Abdominal Hysterectomy. Wonderful experience with SAHELI OBGYN. Dr. Varshney was a wonderful surgeon, and the staff was always helpful and kind. They ensured I had a smooth prep, surgery, and follow-up. I am so glad I chose Saheli OBGYN and would highly recommend to anyone.
About Dr. Shalini Varshney, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1326209545
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School|University of Medicine and Dentistry - New Jersey Medical School
- Medical College Of Ohio
- J N Med College Aligarh Muslim University Aligarh Up India|J N Med College Aligarh Muslim University Aligarh Up India|Jawaharlal Institute|Jawaharlal Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varshney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varshney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varshney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

39 patients have reviewed Dr. Varshney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varshney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varshney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varshney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.