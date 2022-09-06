See All Psychiatrists in Vernon Hills, IL
Dr. Shalini Varma, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Shalini Varma, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (138)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Shalini Varma, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Rutgers Med Sch.

Dr. Varma works at Shalini Varma MD in Vernon Hills, IL with other offices in Kenosha, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Madiha Shabbir, MD
Dr. Madiha Shabbir, MD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Shalini Varma MD, Board Certified Psychiatrist
    270 Center Dr Ste 200, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 632-8900
  2. 2
    Kenosha, Wisconsin
    7400 60th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 612-2348

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Life Coaching Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • We do not accept health insurance
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 138 ratings
    Patient Ratings (138)
    5 Star
    (111)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Varma?

    Sep 06, 2022
    Dr Varma is a very thorough psychiatrist. She communicates closely with all my other providers and called my primary care physician and therapist. She is easliy accessible between appointments too. I had a medication reaction and she was reachable immediately to assist me. Dr Varma is caring and easy to talk to. She sees people in real life which I think is important too. I have her see my child too and now she's doing great as well navigating school and social pressures with her anxiety, ADHD, and depression.
    Stephanie Wakefield — Sep 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shalini Varma, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shalini Varma, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Varma to family and friends

    Dr. Varma's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Varma

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shalini Varma, MD.

    About Dr. Shalini Varma, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760648406
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rutgers Med Sch
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Drew University Med Sci
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shalini Varma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Varma has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Varma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    138 patients have reviewed Dr. Varma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shalini Varma, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.