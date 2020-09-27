Dr. Shalini Shetty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shetty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shalini Shetty, MD
Overview
Dr. Shalini Shetty, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Bangalore University / Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Science.
They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7308 Alma Dr, Plano, TX 75025 Directions
-
2
Collin County Mental Health Mental Retardation Center1515 Heritage Dr Ste 105, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (972) 422-5939
-
3
Collin County Mental Health Mental Retardation Center7300 Alma Dr, Plano, TX 75025 Directions (972) 727-9133
-
4
Parkland Health & Hospital System - Psych Unit5200 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (469) 419-9606
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
She is an amazing Dr and woman. Listening to patient is hard but she listen to you as much it takes. She changed my whole life. Now I am leading a great life. Without her, it was impossible. Chan
About Dr. Shalini Shetty, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1225451974
Education & Certifications
- Bangalore University / Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Science
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
