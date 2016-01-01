Overview

Dr. Shalini Ryan, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Ryan works at Pediatric Associates of Dayton in Beavercreek, OH with other offices in Englewood, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.