Overview

Dr. Shalini Reddy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from GULBARGA UNIVERSITY / MAHADEVAPPA RAMPURE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. Reddy works at Valley Health Breast Center in Winchester, VA with other offices in Martinsburg, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.