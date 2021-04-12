Overview

Dr. Shalini Raghu, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Stanley Med College Dr M G R Med University Madras Tn India and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Raghu works at NBIMC - Neonatology in Elizabeth, NJ with other offices in Bayonne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.