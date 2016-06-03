Dr. Shalini Paturi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paturi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shalini Paturi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shalini Paturi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Paturi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southern Endocrinology Associates PA1621 N Belt Line Rd Ste A, Mesquite, TX 75149 Directions (972) 682-5700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paturi?
Dr. Paturi listens and explains, which is very helpful. She is able to explain on my level.
About Dr. Shalini Paturi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1215191754
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paturi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paturi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paturi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paturi works at
Dr. Paturi has seen patients for Hypoglycemia, Fibromyalgia and Limb Cramp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paturi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Paturi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paturi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paturi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paturi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.