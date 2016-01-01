Overview

Dr. Shalini Patcha, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Patcha works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosciences at Huntington in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.