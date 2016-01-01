Dr. Mansharamani accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview
Dr. Shalini Mansharamani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fall River, MA. They graduated from Jln Medical College and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mansharamani works at
Locations
Kripa Behavioral Health415 Elsbree St # 1A, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 974-4112
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Shalini Mansharamani, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Boston Med Center
- Jln Medical College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mansharamani has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mansharamani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
