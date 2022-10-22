Overview

Dr. Shalini Mali, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.



Dr. Mali works at Shalini R Mali MD LLC in Montclair, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.