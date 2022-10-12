Dr. Shalini Mahajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shalini Mahajan, MD
Overview
Dr. Shalini Mahajan, MD is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from Univer and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Dr. Swamy Venuturupalli, MD, FACR8750 Wilshire Blvd Ste 350, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 652-0010
David Huang MD Radiation Oncologist Inc.637 Lucas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 977-2986
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahajan?
I truly believe that Dr. Mahajan is one of the best doctors working in Los Angeles today. She is patient and kind. She is also extremely intuitive. She was able to diagnose my chronic pain problem in one visit. She is dedicated to finding solutions for her patients. She is dedicated and professional. I can’t recommend her highly enough.
About Dr. Shalini Mahajan, MD
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1780818385
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Center
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Univer
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
