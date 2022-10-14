Dr. Shalini Katyal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katyal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shalini Katyal, MD
Dr. Shalini Katyal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Davie, FL. They completed their fellowship with Univ of Miami/VA/Jackson Meml Hosp
Juandalyn Peters, M.D., P.A.4801 S University Dr Ste 204, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 812-2140
Shalini Katyal MD2893 Executive Park Dr Ste 108, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 225-5070
- Aetna
- Cigna
Dr Katyal is a very competent and compassionate Psychiatrist. I feel extremely fortunate to have had such amazing care close to home. I would recommend Dr. Katyal to anyone seeking out quality care and excellent bedside manner. I was very depressed for many years, Dr Katyal treated me with the correct medication and thoughtful conversation. I feel hopeful in my life after a very long time. I'm in a much better place now, very few psychiatrists actually listen to you and work with you nowadays. I always felt comfortable and heard with Dr Katyal and her thoughtful feedback was greatly appreciated! Highly recommend!
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1972713774
- Univ of Miami/VA/Jackson Meml Hosp
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Dr. Katyal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katyal accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katyal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Katyal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katyal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katyal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katyal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.