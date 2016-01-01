Overview

Dr. Shalini Gupta, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from King Georges Med Coll Lucknow U and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Gupta works at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, NJ with other offices in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

