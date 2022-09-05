Dr. Shalini Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shalini Gupta, MD
Dr. Shalini Gupta, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH.
Dermatology Laser & Vein Center9505 Montgomery Rd Ste 201, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 985-9885
Dr. Shalini is the best. I have gotten many treatments from her and have always left her office with a wide grin. I trust her with any issue. I’ve had nothing but great encounters with her and her staff. 5-Stars for The Dermatology, Laser & Vein Center.
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1245437680
- NY U Med Ctr
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Brown University School of Medicine
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Miami University
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
111 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
