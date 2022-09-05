See All Dermatologists in Montgomery, OH
Dr. Shalini Gupta, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Shalini Gupta, MD

Cosmetic Dermatology
4 (111)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Shalini Gupta, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH.

Dr. Gupta works at Dermatology Laser & Vein Center in Montgomery, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic Dermatology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Lauren Churchey, ARNP
Lauren Churchey, ARNP
8 (29)
View Profile
Dr. Mona Mislankar, MD
Dr. Mona Mislankar, MD
8 (33)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Laser & Vein Center
    9505 Montgomery Rd Ste 201, Montgomery, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 985-9885

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Age Spots
Aging Face
Acne
Age Spots
Aging Face

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Exilis Skin Tightening Therapy Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hypertrichosis Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Thinning of Skin Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Vanquish® Fat Recontouring Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
VelaShape™ Cellulite Treatment Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 111 ratings
Patient Ratings (111)
5 Star
(77)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(31)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?

Sep 05, 2022
Dr. Shalini is the best. I have gotten many treatments from her and have always left her office with a wide grin. I trust her with any issue. I’ve had nothing but great encounters with her and her staff. 5-Stars for The Dermatology, Laser & Vein Center.
Wilda Chacon — Sep 05, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Shalini Gupta, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shalini Gupta, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gupta to family and friends

Dr. Gupta's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Gupta

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shalini Gupta, MD.

About Dr. Shalini Gupta, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1245437680
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • NY U Med Ctr
Fellowship
Residency
  • Washington University School Of Medicine
Residency
Internship
  • Brown University School of Medicine
Internship
Medical Education
  • HARVARD MED SCH
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Miami University
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shalini Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gupta works at Dermatology Laser & Vein Center in Montgomery, OH. View the full address on Dr. Gupta’s profile.

111 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Shalini Gupta, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.