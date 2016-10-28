Dr. Shalini Grant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shalini Grant, MD
Overview
Dr. Shalini Grant, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Locations
Lafayette Pediatrics4630 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 102, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 470-4434
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr Grant. She is always prompt and very thorough. Both of my children love this doctor's office!
About Dr. Shalini Grant, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1871702225
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grant has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
