Dr. Shalini Chitneni, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHWC Bryan Hospital, Community Memorial Hospital, Dupont Hospital, Mercy Health Defiance Hospital, Parkview Lagrange Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital, Parkview Whitley Hospital and Paulding County Hospital.



Dr. Chitneni works at Fort Wayne Medical Oncology in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Hicksville, OH and Lagrange, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Purpura along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.