Hematology
Dr. Shalini Chitneni, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHWC Bryan Hospital, Community Memorial Hospital, Dupont Hospital, Mercy Health Defiance Hospital, Parkview Lagrange Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital, Parkview Whitley Hospital and Paulding County Hospital.

Dr. Chitneni works at Fort Wayne Medical Oncology in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Hicksville, OH and Lagrange, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Purpura along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology Inc
    2514 E DuPont Rd Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 (260) 484-8830
    Fort Wayne Medical Oncology
    11143 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 (260) 484-8830
    Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology Inc
    7910 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 108, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 (260) 484-8830
    Community Memorial Hospital
    208 Columbus St, Hicksville, OH 43526 (260) 484-8830
    ONE-Lagrange Office
    207 N Townline Rd, Lagrange, IN 46761 (260) 484-8830
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    2514 DuPont Circle Dr Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 (260) 484-8830

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  CHWC Bryan Hospital
  Community Memorial Hospital
  Dupont Hospital
  Mercy Health Defiance Hospital
  Parkview Lagrange Hospital
  Parkview Noble Hospital
  Parkview Whitley Hospital
  Paulding County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Leukocytosis
Purpura
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Erythropoietin Test
Hypercoagulable State
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Pancytopenia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Thrombocytosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Hemophilia
Hemophilia A
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Sickle Cell Disease
Thalassemia
von Willebrand Disease
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 25, 2020
    Dr. Chitneni has a gift making me fell that together we could fight breast cancer. I couldn't imagine having gone through this without her. She certainly made me feel at ease.
    Margo O'Beirne — Feb 25, 2020
    About Dr. Shalini Chitneni, MD

    Hematology
    English
    1396951299
    UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
