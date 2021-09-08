Dr. Chawla has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shalinee Chawla, MD
Overview
Dr. Shalinee Chawla, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Chawla works at
Locations
Nyu Winthrop Hospital Dialysis Center At Bethpage530 Hicksville Rd, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 576-5715
NYU Langone Langone Sleep Medicine Associates1300 Franklin Ave Ste UL4A, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 663-2834
NYU Langone Pulmonary Associates - Mineola222 Station Plz N Ste 400, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2834
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPartners
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Always polite giving full attention to her patients give all the information in details
About Dr. Shalinee Chawla, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1255493201
Education & Certifications
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Chawla speaks Hindi.
