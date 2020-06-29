Dr. Shalin Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shalin Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shalin Patel, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Ross University School Of Medicine, Dominica and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Northeast, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital and University Hospital - University Health System.
Locations
1
Methodist Hospital Stone Oak1139 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 571-7847
2
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - New Braunfels1583 E Common St Ste 111, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (210) 571-7842
3
Methodist Physicains Northeast Internal Medical Associates12702 Ih 35 Frontage Rd, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 571-7219Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 12:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital Northeast
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel is very caring and compassionate. He takes the time to explain procedures, and answer questions in a manner, that is easily understood. Thank you, Dr. Patel, I will never forget your kindness. I really feel, that you all saved my life. Blessings
About Dr. Shalin Patel, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1174834170
Education & Certifications
- Ut Health San Antonio
- Ross University School Of Medicine, Dominica
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
