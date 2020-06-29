Overview

Dr. Shalin Patel, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Ross University School Of Medicine, Dominica and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Northeast, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital and University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Patel works at Methodist Hospital Stone Oak in San Antonio, TX with other offices in New Braunfels, TX and Live Oak, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.