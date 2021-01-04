Dr. Vira has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaleen Vira, MD
Overview
Dr. Shaleen Vira, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Texas Health Frisco.
Dr. Vira works at
Locations
-
1
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8300
-
2
Parkland Health-psych Unit5200 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-1682
- 3 12500 Dallas Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (214) 645-1682
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Frisco
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shaleen Vira and his team were fantastic with my surgery. They listened to my problem, found the solution and professionally solved the problem. I had a 360 full spinal surgery which took 10 hrs to complete. I put my complete faith and trust in Dr. Shaleen Vira and if I had to do it over I would chose Dr. Vira. Thank you
About Dr. Shaleen Vira, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1629368568
Education & Certifications
- New York University
