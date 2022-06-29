Dr. Shaleen Belani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaleen Belani, MD
Overview
Dr. Shaleen Belani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Potomac Falls, VA. They graduated from SUNY - Buffalo School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.

Locations
Joanne Crenshaw MD PC21135 Whitfield Pl Ste 102, Potomac Falls, VA 20165 Directions (703) 977-5010
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
First time visit and impressive. Clean quiet office, friendly staff. Minimal wait time. Associate Justine was very polite and did a couple of pre-exam scans. Dr. Belani is very professional, courteous and polite. She asked questions and also answered my questions. No rush to get me out of the room. Scheduled a visit later this year. Glad I found Dr. Belani and her staff. Highly recommended if she is not booked up.
About Dr. Shaleen Belani, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1083652481
Education & Certifications
- Willis Eye Hospital
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- SUNY - Buffalo School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Belani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Belani has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Belani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.