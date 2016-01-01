Dr. Shala Salem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shala Salem, MD
Overview
Dr. Shala Salem, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Locations
South Bay Medical Services Corporation3720 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 376-7000
- 2 10 Post Ste 100, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 341-0100
Riverside County Office381 Corporate Terrace Cir, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 371-9200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

About Dr. Shala Salem, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Salem speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Salem. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salem.
