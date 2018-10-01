Dr. Shakuntala Modi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shakuntala Modi, MD
Overview
Dr. Shakuntala Modi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SHANNON WEST TEXAS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1025 Main Street Mull Ctr Ste 416, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (740) 942-4153
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Modi?
Thanks be to God for all of the life-giving information presented by Dr Modi
About Dr. Shakuntala Modi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1275666570
Education & Certifications
- SHANNON WEST TEXAS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Modi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Modi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Modi speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Modi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Modi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Modi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.