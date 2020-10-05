Overview

Dr. Shakti Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Avondale, AZ and Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

