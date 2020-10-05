See All Gastroenterologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Shakti Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Singh works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Avondale, AZ and Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Integrated Medical Services
    3815 E Bell Rd Ste 3200, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Paincare Health Institute LLC
    10815 W McDowell Rd Ste 304, Avondale, AZ 85392 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    East Valley Intensivists
    1955 W Frye Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon

Oct 05, 2020
My visit with Dr Singh went very well. She’s a very compassionate and caring doctor. I see patients complaining about her not allowing them to talk or explain their conditions or how she’s late. Now I would like to say I think it’s very unprofessional on the office staff of making statements to the patient that she’s running late or saying she’s always late . None of us can ever honestly say that we haven’t been late before for things in our lifetime. Doctors are people too just as anyone of us. I heard patients talk louder then the doctors and the doctors couldn’t even speak. How frustrating that can be also. Now does anyone ever look at the BIG picture of reality and realize that these medical corporations is the one who put the time limits on these doctors. So instead of always complaining and being so negative about things how about looking pass that and seeing the positive points. I always allowed my doctors to talk and then they brought it to my level. thank you Dr Singh
  • Gastroenterology
  • 23 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1598833840
  • UCLA Medical Center
  • Beth Israel
  • New York University School of Medicine
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

