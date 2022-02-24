Overview

Dr. Shakti Narain, MD is a Pulmonologist in Leesburg, FL. They graduated from All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Narain works at Punya Clinic in Leesburg, FL with other offices in Tavares, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.