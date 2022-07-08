Overview

Dr. Shakti Matta, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll- Univ Of Delhi- New Delhi- Delhi- India and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Matta works at Pediatrics For You in Kennewick, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.