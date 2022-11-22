Dr. Shakoor Arain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shakoor Arain, MD
Overview
Dr. Shakoor Arain, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Okeechobee, FL. They completed their fellowship with Yale U-Norwalk Hosp
Locations
Treasure Coast Cardiology PA1713 US Highway 441 N Ste B, Okeechobee, FL 34972 Directions (863) 467-9400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ian C Boykin MD2100 Nebraska Ave Ste 205, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 465-9901
Treasure Coast Cardiology, PA3790 7th Ter Ste 102, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 999-5434
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
- HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is my mother's doctor. He is so kind and compassionate. He takes time to make sure she understands and answers her questions. He is knowledgeable and caring. I'm so happy he is here in Okeechobee.
About Dr. Shakoor Arain, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic and Panjabi
Education & Certifications
- Yale U-Norwalk Hosp
- Wayne State U-Detroit Recg Hosp
- Wayne State U-Detroit Med Ctr
Dr. Arain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arain has seen patients for Heart Disease, Congestive Heart Failure and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arain speaks Arabic and Panjabi.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Arain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arain.
