Dr. Shakoor Arain, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Okeechobee, FL. They completed their fellowship with Yale U-Norwalk Hosp



Dr. Arain works at Treasure Coast Cardiology in Okeechobee, FL with other offices in Fort Pierce, FL and Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Congestive Heart Failure and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.