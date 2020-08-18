Dr. Shakir Meghani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meghani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shakir Meghani, MD
Overview
Dr. Shakir Meghani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dothan, AL. They completed their residency with Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
Dr. Meghani works at
Locations
Southeast Psychiatric Services2812 Hartford Hwy Ste 1, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 712-1170
Hospital Affiliations
- Dale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
very very good doctor, the biggest plus is he ACTUALLY cares about the patients health.
About Dr. Shakir Meghani, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1407872948
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meghani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meghani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meghani has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meghani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Meghani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meghani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meghani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meghani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.