Dr. Shakir Meghani, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Shakir Meghani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dothan, AL. They completed their residency with Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health

Dr. Meghani works at Alabama Clinic in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Southeast Psychiatric Services
    2812 Hartford Hwy Ste 1, Dothan, AL 36305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 712-1170

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dale Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD

Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
Aug 18, 2020
very very good doctor, the biggest plus is he ACTUALLY cares about the patients health.
jonah — Aug 18, 2020

About Dr. Shakir Meghani, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1407872948
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shakir Meghani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meghani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Meghani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Meghani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Meghani has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meghani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Meghani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meghani.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meghani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meghani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

