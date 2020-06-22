Dr. Shakir Hussein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shakir Hussein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shakir Hussein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from University Of Khartoum, School Of Medicine In Khartoum, Sudan and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Harper University Hospital.
Dr. Hussein works at
Locations
DMC Heart & Vascular311 Mack Ave Ste 64100, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 338-6442
Wayne State University4160 John R St Ste 615, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-4195
DMC Medical Group at DMC Harper Pro3990 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-5111
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent very good dr takes very good care of me
About Dr. Shakir Hussein, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1609066455
Education & Certifications
- Asan Medical Center, Seoul, Korea
- Cleveland Clinic Health System, Cleveland, Oh
- University Of Khartoum, School Of Medicine In Khartoum, Sudan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussein speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussein.
