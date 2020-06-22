See All General Surgeons in Detroit, MI
General Surgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Shakir Hussein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from University Of Khartoum, School Of Medicine In Khartoum, Sudan and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Harper University Hospital.

Dr. Hussein works at DMC Heart & Vascular in Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    DMC Heart & Vascular
    311 Mack Ave Ste 64100, Detroit, MI 48201 (313) 338-6442
    Wayne State University
    4160 John R St Ste 615, Detroit, MI 48201 (313) 745-4195
    DMC Medical Group at DMC Harper Pro
    3990 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201 (313) 745-5111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
  DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
  Harper University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Constipation

Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Anal or Rectal Pain
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Port Placements or Replacements
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Umbilical Hernia
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Bowel Infarction
Adrenalectomy
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anorectal Abscess
Anoscopy
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendectomy, Open
Appendicitis
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Barrett's Esophagus
Bladder Surgery
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Burn Injuries
Colectomy
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Cystotomy
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hernia Repair
Hidradenitis
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pleural Effusion
Puncture Aspiration
Pyloric Stenosis
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Second-Degree Burns
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Spinal Nerve Block
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thoracentesis
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Tracheal Surgery
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Priority Health
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 22, 2020
    Excellent very good dr takes very good care of me
    Thelecia Temple — Jun 22, 2020
    About Dr. Shakir Hussein, MD

    Specialties
    General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1609066455
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Asan Medical Center, Seoul, Korea
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Cleveland Clinic Health System, Cleveland, Oh
    Residency
    Medical Education
    University Of Khartoum, School Of Medicine In Khartoum, Sudan
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shakir Hussein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussein is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Hussein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hussein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Hussein works at DMC Heart & Vascular in Detroit, MI

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

