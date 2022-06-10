Dr. Shakil Tukdi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tukdi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shakil Tukdi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shakil Tukdi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Tukdi works at
Locations
Psychiatric Associates of Texas PA5501 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX 75023 Directions (469) 661-1300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Behavioral
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompPsych
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tukdi has a very comfortable/pleasant demeanor and all my appointments during a 6 month period were excellent. I got over my panic attacks and they are now history!
About Dr. Shakil Tukdi, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1215982723
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry and Psychosomatic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tukdi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tukdi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tukdi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tukdi has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tukdi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tukdi speaks Hindi and Urdu.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Tukdi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tukdi.
