Dr. Rahman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shakil Rahman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shakil Rahman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Chester, OH.
Dr. Rahman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Beckett Springs8614 Shepherd Farm Dr, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 942-9500MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rahman?
About Dr. Shakil Rahman, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Bengali
- 1609895952
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahman works at
Dr. Rahman has seen patients for Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rahman speaks Bengali.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.