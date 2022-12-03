Overview

Dr. Shakil Ahmed, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Khyber Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmed works at Center for Comprehensive Spine Care in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.