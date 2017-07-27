Overview

Dr. Shakil Ahmed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmed works at Methodist Richardson Health Ctr in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.