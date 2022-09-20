See All Family Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Shaker Hamadiya, MD

Family Medicine
5 (89)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shaker Hamadiya, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their residency with Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals

Dr. Hamadiya works at Miami Wellness & Aesthetics Center in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Wellness & Aesthetics Center
    40 SW 13th St Ste 402, Miami, FL 33130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 469-1188
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

ADHD and-or ADD
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cardiac Imaging
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cryotherapy for Warts
Dehydration
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Disorders
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Erectile Dysfunction
Esophagitis
Excessive Dieting
Fatigue
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Healthy Aging
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hyperglycerolemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypothyroidism
Infectious Lung Diseases
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Kidney Disease
Kidney Stones
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Diseases and Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pollen Allergy
Preeclampsia
Primary Care for Adults
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restylane® Injections
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Smoking-Related Disorders
Testicular Dysfunction
Testosterone Deficiency
Thyroid Disease
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Upper Respiratory Tract Infection
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginal Discharge
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness and Integrative Medicine
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 89 ratings
    Patient Ratings (89)
    5 Star
    (87)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 20, 2022
    Very impressed with Dr Hamadiya and the staff. The quality of care is consistent and 5 stars all around.
    — Sep 20, 2022
    About Dr. Shaker Hamadiya, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1124407564
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Calgary
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shaker Hamadiya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamadiya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hamadiya has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamadiya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hamadiya works at Miami Wellness & Aesthetics Center in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hamadiya’s profile.

    89 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamadiya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamadiya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamadiya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamadiya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

