Dr. Shakeela Azeemuddin, MD
Overview
Dr. Shakeela Azeemuddin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 11965 Bissonnet St Ste 101, Houston, TX 77099 Directions (281) 568-2093
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shakeela Azeemuddin, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1750381232
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azeemuddin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azeemuddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Azeemuddin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azeemuddin.
