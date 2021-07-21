Overview

Dr. Shakeel Shareef, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Strong Memorial Hospital and University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital.



Dr. Shareef works at Shakeel Shareef, MD PLLC in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.