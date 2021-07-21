Dr. Shakeel Shareef, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shareef is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shakeel Shareef, MD
Dr. Shakeel Shareef, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Strong Memorial Hospital and University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital.
Shakeel Shareef, MD PLLC1850 Town Center Pkwy Ste 301, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (571) 416-5977
- Reston Hospital Center
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Shraeef is a very compassionate doctor and incredibly gifted surgeon. He performs difficult surgeries that many other doctors cannot do and is incredibly humble and kind.
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1366475378
- Wash U Sch Med
- Ny Med Ctr Affil Hosps
- Winthrop U Hosp-Suny Stony Brook
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
