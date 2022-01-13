Overview

Dr. Shakeel Raza, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center and The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.



Dr. Raza works at TEXAS BEHAVIORAL HEALTH PEARLAND in Pearland, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation, Tobacco Use Disorder and Drug and Alcohol Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.