Dr. Shakeel Raza, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shakeel Raza, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center and The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

Dr. Raza works at TEXAS BEHAVIORAL HEALTH PEARLAND in Pearland, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation, Tobacco Use Disorder and Drug and Alcohol Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Texas Behavioral Health Pllc
    12234 Shadow Creek Pkwy Bldg 4, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 429-5325
    Behavioral Hospital of Bellaire
    5314 Dashwood Dr, Houston, TX 77081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 600-9541
    Northwest Clinic Pharmacy
    3737 Dacoma St, Houston, TX 77092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 970-8407
    West Oaks Hospital
    6500 Hornwood Dr, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 957-1699

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Medical Center
  • The Medical Center of Southeast Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Suicidal Ideation
Tobacco Use Disorder
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 13, 2022
    Met him maybe 2 years ago at west oaks hospital. He started me out on medications and his assistant Sunni modified them. this was the only positive opportunity with a psychiatrist and team. Yes we did about symptoms and signs however afterward his assistant really took a genuine interest in me and with that approach I was able to realize more about myself and what I could do to help myself better. I look forward to working again with his team at the Excel Katy program. I start Monday. I’m hoping I can get a real diagnosis. Not a make shift one. No more wastebasket diagnosis. I’m not going to let them speculate or just observe my behavior at time of questioning . I’m going to try to be as honest as I can. I know this team can help me.
    R. E. Richard — Jan 13, 2022
    About Dr. Shakeel Raza, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    • 1811169501
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shakeel Raza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raza accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Raza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raza has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Tobacco Use Disorder and Drug and Alcohol Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Raza speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Raza. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

