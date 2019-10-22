Dr. Shakeel Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shakeel Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shakeel Khan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo West Campus, Banner Estrella Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 140 N Litchfield Rd Ste 104, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Directions (602) 298-7777
-
2
Banner Estrella Medical Center9201 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 327-4000
-
3
Phoenix Heart, PLLC - Black Canyon City Clinic19251 E Oasis Dr, Black Canyon City, AZ 85324 Directions (602) 298-7777Friday10:15am - 2:00pm
-
4
Phoenix Heart, PLLC - Anthem Clinic41818 N Venture Dr Ste 110, Anthem, AZ 85086 Directions (602) 298-7777
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Abrazo West Campus
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best doc. Friendly, smart and always makes you feel important. He saved my husband when he had a stroke. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Shakeel Khan, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Interventional Cardiology
