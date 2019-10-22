Overview

Dr. Shakeel Khan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo West Campus, Banner Estrella Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.