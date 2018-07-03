See All Neurosurgeons in Evanston, IL
Dr. Shakeel Chowdhry, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shakeel Chowdhry, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Georgetown U. School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital, Skokie Hospital and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.

Dr. Chowdhry works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL and Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Subdural Hemorrhage and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Evanston Hospital
    1000 Central St Ste 880, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1440
  2. 2
    Evanston Office
    2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1440
  3. 3
    Glenview Office
    2180 Pfingsten Rd # 2000, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1440
  4. 4
    Northwestern University Health Service
    880 W Central Rd Ste 4100, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2868

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital
  • The University Of Chicago Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Neurovascular Conditions Chevron Icon
Neurovascular Surgical Services Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tumor
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • CRS
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 03, 2018
    Dr. Chowdry has been taking care of me for years. He understands the hardships patients face, and his staff is as professional as he is. Many physicians become depressed when they are emotionally overwhelmed by what their patients go through. He's a brillant physician who really cares about his patients. Some physicians will try to avoid compassionate burn out in various ways some see it as arrogance. I have seen Dr. Chowdry work hard to avoid sending me through another surgery. Ed Green
    Edward Green in AZ, IL — Jul 03, 2018
    About Dr. Shakeel Chowdhry, MD

    Neurosurgery
    17 years of experience
    English, Spanish and Urdu
    1083811418
    Education & Certifications

    St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
    Georgetown U. School Of Medicine
    Harvard University
    Neurosurgery
