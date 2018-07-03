Overview

Dr. Shakeel Chowdhry, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Georgetown U. School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital, Skokie Hospital and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.



Dr. Chowdhry works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL and Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Subdural Hemorrhage and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.