Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairview Heights, IL. They completed their fellowship with University of Louisville Hospital
Dr. Ahmed works at
Locations
Center for Gastrointestinal Health Sc5023 N Illinois St, Fairview Heights, IL 62208 Directions (618) 239-0678
Elite Ambulatory Surgery Center LLC10012 Manchester Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 462-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient at this office for a long time, really enjoy the convenience of a private place over the huge hospital where you’re just a number. Dr Ahmed is great at what he does and his nurses are very kind. I’ve always had excellent care here.
About Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Hospital
- Flushing Hosp
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
