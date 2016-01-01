Dr. Varghese has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaju Varghese, DDS
Overview
Dr. Shaju Varghese, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Red Hill, PA. They completed their residency with Lehigh Valley Hospital, Dentistry
Dr. Varghese works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Farris and Moll PC942 MAIN ST, Red Hill, PA 18076 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Varghese?
About Dr. Shaju Varghese, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1013044932
Education & Certifications
- Lehigh Valley Hospital, Dentistry
- Sri Venkateshwara Dental College &amp; Hospital, Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varghese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varghese works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Varghese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varghese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varghese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varghese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.