Dr. Shaji Skaria, MD
Overview
Dr. Shaji Skaria, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Northbay Medical Center, Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital.
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St Fl 2, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mercy Hospice3400 Data Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Skaria has been incredible with treating my mom's lung issues. He is extremely knowledgeable and very clearly explains both best and worst case scenarios. Our family is grateful for such an amazing pulmonologist.
About Dr. Shaji Skaria, MD
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Malayalam
- Male
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Northbay Medical Center
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skaria has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Skaria using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Skaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skaria speaks Malayalam.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Skaria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skaria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.