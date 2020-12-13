Dr. Shaji Kazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaji Kazi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shaji Kazi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Abrazo Scottsdale Campus3929 E Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (866) 699-8330
Arizona Gastrointestinal Associates3501 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 150, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 219-6662
Arizona Gastrointestinal Associates Plc.8761 E Bell Rd Ste 105, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 219-6662
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I saw Dr. Kazi in 2019 for a colonoscopy. My experience was top-notch. Professional, efficient, knowledgeable, and friendly. I'd highly recommend him.
About Dr. Shaji Kazi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1164440293
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Kazi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kazi has seen patients for Esophagitis, Eosinophilic Esophagitis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.