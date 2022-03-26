Overview

Dr. Shaista Quddusi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They completed their fellowship with University of Washington



Dr. Quddusi works at Advanced Diabetes and Endocrine Care, PLLC, Federal Way, WA in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.