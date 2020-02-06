Dr. Shaista Husain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Husain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaista Husain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shaista Husain, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Peshawar Khyber Medical College and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Saint Joseph Medical Center and Texas Children's Hospital.
Locations
Shaista Husain MD1315 St Joseph Pkwy, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (832) 366-1477
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Texas Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Husain?
Dr.Shaista Husain is an awesome Dr i highly recommend she listened to everything i said and unexplained everything to me .
About Dr. Shaista Husain, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 47 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Urdu
- 1700812179
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Brooklyn
- University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ)
- University Of Peshawar Khyber Medical College
- Govt College Dera Ismail Khan Pakistan
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Husain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Husain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Husain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Husain has seen patients for Chronic Pharyngitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Husain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Husain speaks Arabic and Urdu.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Husain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Husain.
