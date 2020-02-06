Overview

Dr. Shaista Husain, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Peshawar Khyber Medical College and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Saint Joseph Medical Center and Texas Children's Hospital.



Dr. Husain works at Shaista Husain MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pharyngitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.