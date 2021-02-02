See All Oncologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Shaista Faruqui, MD

Oncology
3.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Shaista Faruqui, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lane Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Faruqui works at Faruqui Medical Corporation in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia, Anemia and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Faruqui Medical Corporation
    Faruqui Medical Corporation
5320 Dijon Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
(225) 769-2161

  Lane Regional Medical Center

Neutropenia
Anemia
Leukocytosis
Neutropenia
Anemia
Leukocytosis

Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Feb 02, 2021
    Dr. Faruqui was so compassionate and very caring. Her expertise in oncology was phenomenal. She took her time and talk to me and my family. She explained everything to us. Her staff was some of the sweetest people also. Always courteous and nice. My treatments there went so well. She has a very comfortable infusion room. One of the best decisions I ever made was choosing her as my doctor. I always thank my aunt for telling me about Dr. Faruqui.
    About Dr. Shaista Faruqui, MD

    Oncology
    English, Panjabi
    1861489783
    Holy Name Hospital
    Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    Dr. Shaista Faruqui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faruqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Faruqui has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Faruqui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Faruqui works at Faruqui Medical Corporation in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Faruqui’s profile.

    Dr. Faruqui has seen patients for Neutropenia, Anemia and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faruqui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Faruqui. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faruqui.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faruqui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faruqui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

