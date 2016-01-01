Dr. Shaista Alam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaista Alam, MD
Dr. Shaista Alam, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Stroke Center909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Dr. Alam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alam has seen patients for Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
115 patients have reviewed Dr. Alam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.