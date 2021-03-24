Dr. Shaily Kesani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kesani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaily Kesani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shaily Kesani, MD is a Dermatologist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Kesani works at
Mcguiness Dermatology Center of Flower Mound4471 Long Prairie Rd Ste 100, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 316-4555
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient’ of hers for many years. She is skilled with a great chairsde presence. Very knowledgeable, empathetic and kind.
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1306012166
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
Dr. Kesani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kesani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kesani has seen patients for Jock Itch, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kesani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kesani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kesani.
