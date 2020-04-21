Dr. Shaily Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaily Jain, MD
Overview
Dr. Shaily Jain, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal.
Dr. Jain works at
Locations
-
1
Mojave Mental Health4000 E Charleston Blvd Ste 230, Las Vegas, NV 89104 Directions (702) 596-6960
-
2
Cairn Center3615 W CHARLESTON BLVD, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 508-9461
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jain?
Dr. Jain is easy to work with. Very understanding and gives a good perspective on life.
About Dr. Shaily Jain, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1568542934
Education & Certifications
- Mood Disorders and Advanced Psychotherapy and Research
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.