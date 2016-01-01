Dr. Shailja Roy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shailja Roy, MD
Overview
Dr. Shailja Roy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Government Medical College Nagpur, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
Dr. Roy works at
Locations
-
1
Southern Oncology and Hematology1505 W Sherman Ave Ste 101, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 696-9550
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Elmer
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roy?
About Dr. Shailja Roy, MD
- Hematology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1508898594
Education & Certifications
- Government Medical College Nagpur, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roy works at
Dr. Roy has seen patients for Anemia and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Roy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.