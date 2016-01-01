Overview

Dr. Shailja Roy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Government Medical College Nagpur, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.



Dr. Roy works at Southern Oncology and Hematology in Vineland, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.